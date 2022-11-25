In the month since Elon Musk took over Twitter, groups that monitor the platform for racist, anti-Semitic and other toxic speech say it has been on the rise. Photo: TNS
Elon Musk says granting ‘amnesty’ to suspended Twitter accounts, prompting hate speech fears
- The platform’s new billionaire owner made the announcement after posting a poll on the issue, similar to the one he ran before reinstating Trump’s account
- Online safety experts predict the move will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation
