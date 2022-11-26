The United States and other nations are facing a surge in coronavirus variant cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Omicron still driving Covid-19 surges and worries in US, elsewhere
- New Covid-19 cases in the US averaged around 39,300 a day as of Tuesday – far lower than last winter but a vast undercount due to reduced testing and reporting
- Experts see the seeds of a widespread US wave and point to what’s happening in Japan, South Korea and Norway where variants have started a new wave
The United States and other nations are facing a surge in coronavirus variant cases. Photo: Shutterstock