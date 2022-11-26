Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with then US President Donald Trump (not pictured) in October 2018. Photo: AP
Kanye West signals 2024 White House run, wants Donald Trump for his vice-president
- The rapper says Trump ‘started basically screaming’ at him and telling him he would lose when the duo recently met at Mar-a-Lago
- It is not clear whether the celebrity, who goes by the name Ye, is serious about the bid – or if he’s seeking publicity after a spate of bad PR
