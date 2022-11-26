A protester waves a Canadian flag in front of parked vehicles in Ottawa in February. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada’s Justin Trudeau defends use of emergency powers against ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucker protests
- The protesters rammed vehicles into police cars and used children as shields, the prime minister testified at a public inquiry
- Trudeau had invoked the rarely used powers to dislodge demonstrations that lasted for weeks, bringing Ottawa to a standstill
