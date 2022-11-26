Nasa’s Orion spacecraft is seen looking back at the Earth from a camera mounted on one of its solar arrays. Image: Nasa via AP
Nasa’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around the moon
- The mission is a dress rehearsal for a crewed lunar fly-by in 2024, with a landing by astronauts expected as soon as 2025
- The last time humans were on the moon was 50 years ago, during Apollo 17
