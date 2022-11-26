A Carnival cruise passenger was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico alive after a search operation by the US coastguard. Photo: TNS
US coastguard rescues Carnival Valor cruise ship passenger who fell overboard and survived 15 hours at sea
- The 28-year-old man, last seen aboard the vessel’s bar, was reported missing by his sister after he did not return to his stateroom
- The guest was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico, and a helicopter hoisted him out of the water alive following a search operation
