A Carnival cruise passenger was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico alive after a search operation by the US coastguard. Photo: TNS
US coastguard rescues Carnival Valor cruise ship passenger who fell overboard and survived 15 hours at sea

  • The 28-year-old man, last seen aboard the vessel’s bar, was reported missing by his sister after he did not return to his stateroom
  • The guest was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico, and a helicopter hoisted him out of the water alive following a search operation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:57am, 26 Nov, 2022

