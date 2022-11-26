Authorities said the man held the razor to the woman’s throat while she was watching a movie on a JetBlue flight. File photo: AFP
US man arrested after allegedly holding straight edge razor to woman’s throat on JetBlue flight

  • Merrill Fackrell held the razor to the woman’s throat and told her to pause the movie she was watching on the flight from New York City to Salt Lake City
  • A passenger got the man, who was charged with carrying a weapon on an aircraft, to give up the blade

Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:27pm, 26 Nov, 2022

