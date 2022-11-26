A scene from ‘Fame’, the 1980 film that starred Irene Cara (pictured on the bonnet of the dar). Photo: Handout
Oscar-winning star of ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Irene Cara dead at 63
- She was well-known for the title track of the hit 1980s film Fame, with its indelible refrain ‘I’m gonna live forever, I’m gonna learn how to fly’
- The singer and actor was found deceased at her home in Florida on Friday but the cause of death was unknown at that point, her publicist said
A scene from ‘Fame’, the 1980 film that starred Irene Cara (pictured on the bonnet of the dar). Photo: Handout