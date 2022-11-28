The Mauna Loa volcano erupts in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, United States. Photo: Reuters
World’s biggest volcano erupts, turns Hawaii’s sky red, scatters debris and ash
- How long Hawaii’s Mauna Loa will erupt and whether lava will flow to populated areas is impossible to predict, a US Geological Survey spokesperson said
- Despite the small risk, the civil defence agency has opened shelters in some locations because it has had reports of people on the coast self-evacuating
The Mauna Loa volcano erupts in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, United States. Photo: Reuters