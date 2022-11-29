Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, New York, in May. Photo: AP
White gunman pleads guilty in racist US supermarket massacre
- Payton Gendron, 19, will spend life in prison for killing 10 black shoppers and workers in a store in Buffalo, New York
- The case marks the first time anyone in the state of New York has been convicted of the hate-motivated terrorism charge
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, New York, in May. Photo: AP