Protesters hold up blank sheets of paper and chant slogans as they march in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Protesters hold up blank sheets of paper and chant slogans as they march in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Wall Street slips as coronavirus lockdown protests spread in China

  • Record case numbers and unrest over the country’s zero-Covid policy could add to global supply chain woes amid worldwide recession fears
  • Experts say they do not expect economic or market headwinds in China to abate significantly over the coming months

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:29am, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold up blank sheets of paper and chant slogans as they march in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Protesters hold up blank sheets of paper and chant slogans as they march in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE