Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square in October 2019 during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China. Photo: Reuters
China to increase nuclear warheads to 1,500, US military warns
- A new Pentagon report says China is on track to having nearly 4 times the number of warheads by 2035, speedily closing the gap with the US
- An increase in capabilities means uncertainty over how Chinese experts view the role of such weapons, such as the no ‘first use’ policy, one analyst says
