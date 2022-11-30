Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square in October 2019 during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China to increase nuclear warheads to 1,500, US military warns

  • A new Pentagon report says China is on track to having nearly 4 times the number of warheads by 2035, speedily closing the gap with the US
  • An increase in capabilities means uncertainty over how Chinese experts view the role of such weapons, such as the no ‘first use’ policy, one analyst says

Associated Press
Updated: 2:16am, 30 Nov, 2022

