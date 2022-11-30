Melissa Highsmith (centre) was reunited with her mother, Alta Apantenco, and father, Jeffrie Highsmith, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Highsmith family via Facebook
US woman kidnapped as a toddler reunited with family after 51 years
- Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a babysitter in 1971
- She did not know she had been kidnapped until her biological father had DNA match with her children on 23andMe
