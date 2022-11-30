Melissa Highsmith (centre) was reunited with her mother, Alta Apantenco, and father, Jeffrie Highsmith, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Highsmith family via Facebook
Melissa Highsmith (centre) was reunited with her mother, Alta Apantenco, and father, Jeffrie Highsmith, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Highsmith family via Facebook
US woman kidnapped as a toddler reunited with family after 51 years

  • Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a babysitter in 1971
  • She did not know she had been kidnapped until her biological father had DNA match with her children on 23andMe

Associated Press

Updated: 4:31am, 30 Nov, 2022

