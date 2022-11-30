South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference in Orlando, Florida, on November 15. Photo: AP
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices, citing China links
- The governor alleged that data gathered on the Chinese-owned video platform is used to manipulate Americans
- Noem’s executive order prohibits state employees and contractors from accessing the app on state-owned devices
