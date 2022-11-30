The bill to protect same-sex marriage was passed in response to fears that the US Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalised it nationwide. Photo: AP
US Senate passes landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage
- The bipartisan vote came amid fears that a conservative-leaning Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 ruling that established the right to gay marriage
- Once passed, the legislation would repeal the Defence of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law
The bill to protect same-sex marriage was passed in response to fears that the US Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalised it nationwide. Photo: AP