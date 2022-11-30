Beijing has previously accused Ottawa of exaggerating the China threat and making groundless attacks. File photo: AFP
Eye on China as Canada police investigate foreign ‘interference activities’
- RCMP commissioner confirms investigations into ‘broader foreign actor interference activities’ amid strained China-Canada ties
- Recent Canada reports claimed that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in the 2019 federal election
