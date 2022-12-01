Artwork provided by Caltech depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Image: Caltech via Reuters
Scientists build ‘baby’ wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact

  • Researchers were able to produce 2 minuscule simulated black holes and send a message between them
  • No actual rupture of space and time was created in the experiment, and scientists are a long way from being able to send living beings through such a portal

Reuters
Updated: 7:40am, 1 Dec, 2022

