Artwork provided by Caltech depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Image: Caltech via Reuters
Scientists build ‘baby’ wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
- Researchers were able to produce 2 minuscule simulated black holes and send a message between them
- No actual rupture of space and time was created in the experiment, and scientists are a long way from being able to send living beings through such a portal
