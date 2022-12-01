Children play at a monument dedicated to the first mass produced Soviet tactical nuclear bomb in Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN votes to press countries to stop terrorists getting nukes, other WMDs
- UN Security Council extends mandate of committee on weapons of mass destruction for another 10 years
- Resolution aims to prevent non-state actors from obtaining or trafficking nuclear, chemical and biological weapons
