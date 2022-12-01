A Yale University spokesperson said the institution has been working on policy changes “that are responsive to students’ emotional and financial wellbeing”. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Yale University spokesperson said the institution has been working on policy changes “that are responsive to students’ emotional and financial wellbeing”. Photo: Shutterstock Images
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Yale sued over discriminating against students with mental health disabilities

  • Lawsuit seeks to change Yale’s withdrawal policies – currently it can involuntarily withdraw students ‘quickly and with little or no notice’, complaints allege
  • Students are often put in a financial emergency and those who apply for reinstatement lack institutional support, such as health insurance and housing

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:43pm, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Yale University spokesperson said the institution has been working on policy changes “that are responsive to students’ emotional and financial wellbeing”. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Yale University spokesperson said the institution has been working on policy changes “that are responsive to students’ emotional and financial wellbeing”. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE