There are still concerns over how Elon Musk’s business interests overlap with top US national security priorities. Photo: Reuters
Janet Yellen says she ‘misspoke’ in downplaying Musk-Twitter probe

  • If there are risks ‘it would be appropriate … to take a look’, she said, contradicting previous comments in which she said there was ‘no basis’ for a review
  • Musk’s US$44 billion takeover of Twitter faces scrutiny over national security concerns his foreign partners, including China and Saudi Arabia, could access data

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:45am, 2 Dec, 2022

