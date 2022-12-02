The alleged Chinese “police” stations include one location in a business park in the Markham area of Toronto. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over rogue police stations

  • Ottawa is seeking an explanation for reports on outposts set up in the Toronto area to allegedly harass Chinese nationals or their relatives
  • Beijing has denied conducting policing operations on foreign soil and says the Canadian locations were set up simply to offer services to overseas nationals

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:07am, 2 Dec, 2022

