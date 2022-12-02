Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada in October. Photo: AP
US court rules against Donald Trump to end special master review of Mar-a-Lago files
- A three-judge panel overturned an earlier ruling for a third party to vet documents the FBI seized from the ex-US president’s Florida home
- The decision clears the way for federal prosecutors to use all the files as part of their investigation into the retention of top-secret government information
