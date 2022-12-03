Computer-generated image of the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
Computer-generated image of the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US debuts new B-21 nuclear stealth bomber in defence race with China

  • The bomber is part of the Pentagon’s efforts to upgrade its defence to meet China’s rapid military modernisation
  • New techniques and materials ensure the B-21 could spoof adversary radars and disguise itself as another object

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:58am, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Computer-generated image of the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
Computer-generated image of the B-21 Raider, a stealth bomber for the United States Air Force. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE