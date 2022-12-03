Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters
US says some Chinese solar panel makers dodging tariffs, will impose new duties
- A months-long investigation found several manufacturers were finishing their products in Southeast Asia in a bid to evade existing measures, US officials say
- The new tariffs are bad news for US solar project developers that rely on cheap imports to fuel their growth
Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters