Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters
Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US says some Chinese solar panel makers dodging tariffs, will impose new duties

  • A months-long investigation found several manufacturers were finishing their products in Southeast Asia in a bid to evade existing measures, US officials say
  • The new tariffs are bad news for US solar project developers that rely on cheap imports to fuel their growth

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:35am, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters
Employees work on photovoltaic solar panels at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China in February 2019. Photo: Zhejiang Daily via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE