Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, in October. Photo: Reuters
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following US$1.5 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
- The US conspiracy theorist and the parent company for his Infowars website are on the hook for damages after spreading lies about the 2012 mass shooting
- Jones claimed for years that the killing of 26 students and staff at the school was staged with actors in a government plot to seize Americans’ guns
