Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden speaks via video link at a conference in Lisbon in November 2019. Photo: AP
US whistle-blower Edward Snowden gets Russian passport, takes citizenship oath
- The ex-intelligence contractor, who fled the US after leaking information on classified surveillance programmes, had ended up in Moscow via Hong Kong
- It is unclear if Snowden has renounced his US citizenship; his US passport was revoked in 2013
