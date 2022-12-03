Edward Snowden says he was left with little choice other than to accept Russian citizenship. Photo: Reuters
US whistle-blower Snowden defends acceptance of Russian citizenship
- He has repeatedly made it clear he applied for asylum in Russia out of necessity because he is threatened with extradition to the US by other countries
- Snowden is wanted by the US for giving journalists documents on the spying activities of the National Security Agency and its British counterpart in 2013
