Edward Snowden says he was left with little choice other than to accept Russian citizenship. Photo: Reuters
Edward Snowden says he was left with little choice other than to accept Russian citizenship. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US whistle-blower Snowden defends acceptance of Russian citizenship

  • He has repeatedly made it clear he applied for asylum in Russia out of necessity because he is threatened with extradition to the US by other countries
  • Snowden is wanted by the US for giving journalists documents on the spying activities of the National Security Agency and its British counterpart in 2013

dpa
dpa

Updated: 11:28pm, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Edward Snowden says he was left with little choice other than to accept Russian citizenship. Photo: Reuters
Edward Snowden says he was left with little choice other than to accept Russian citizenship. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE