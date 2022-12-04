Former US President Donald Trump meets rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2018. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Surge of anti-Jewish vitriol from celebrities stokes fears of normalising hate
- Leaders of the Jewish community in the US and extremism experts have been alarmed to see celebrities spew anti-Semitic tropes
- Donald Trump hosted a Holocaust-denying white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago while rapper Kanye West expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview
