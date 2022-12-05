People protest at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Sunday in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Chinese government’s continued zero-COVID policies. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: protesters march near White House demanding to ‘Free China!’
- Sunday’s march was a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe antivirus controls and for political change
- Protests erupted November 25 after 10 people died in a fire in Urumqi, as firefighters or people trying to escape might have been blocked by antivirus controls
