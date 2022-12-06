Lady Gaga arrives at the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles in November 2021. Photo: AP
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, stole French bulldogs, gets 21 years in jail
- James Howard Jackson, one of 5 people who took part in the violent robbery, is not believed to have known that the dogs belonged to the pop star
- French bulldogs are an expensive breed, and the animals can fetch thousands of dollars
Lady Gaga arrives at the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles in November 2021. Photo: AP