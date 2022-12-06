The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said it was the target of a cybe attack sponsored by China. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Canada
Amnesty International Canada says it was target of cyberattack from China

  • Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada, said the searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong
  • The hack left the organisation offline for nearly three weeks.

Associated Press
Updated: 9:20am, 6 Dec, 2022

