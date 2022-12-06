Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom Cheers and the hit film Look Who’s Talking has died. She was 71. Photo: AP/FIle
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking’ star, dies from cancer at age 71
- Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter
- Her breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the sitcom ‘Cheers’, which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award
Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom Cheers and the hit film Look Who’s Talking has died. She was 71. Photo: AP/FIle