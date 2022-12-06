Voters in Georgia will decide on a seat in the US Senate in an election with high stakes for Joe Biden’s presidency. Photo: AFP
US politics: Biden’s presidency faces test in Georgia Senate vote between Trump-backed Walker and Raphael Warnock

  • Georgia voters will decide the final US Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker
  • Despite losing control of the Senate last month, Republicans see the seat as a chance to boost their ability to block Biden’s policies

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:20pm, 6 Dec, 2022

