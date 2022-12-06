Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove news from its platform if US Congress passes a media bill. Photo: AFP/File
Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if US Congress passes media bill
- Facebook said proposal fails to recognise that media firms put content on the platform because ‘it benefits their bottom line – not the other way around’
- Australia passed a similar law in March 2021 after talks with Big Tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country
Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove news from its platform if US Congress passes a media bill. Photo: AFP/File