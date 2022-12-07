Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally in Dayton, Ohio, in November. Photo: Reuters
Trump Organization convicted in tax dodging scheme
- The guilty verdict adds to the legal woes the former US president faces as he makes another bid for the White House in 2024
- While the fine the firm faces is unlikely to have much impact, the conviction could complicate its ability to do business by spooking lenders and partners
