The poll found that 61 per cent of respondents wanted Canada to reduce trade with China, compared to 45 per cent in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Most Canadians support pivot away from China trade, poll shows
- The shift in public opinion has been shaped by China’s willingness to drop an ‘anvil’ on Canadian trade whenever it wants to make a point, expert said
- Just 5 per cent of respondents said they want to see trade increase. Canada recently labelled China an ‘increasingly disruptive global power’
The poll found that 61 per cent of respondents wanted Canada to reduce trade with China, compared to 45 per cent in December 2020. Photo: Reuters