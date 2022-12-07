The poll found that 61 per cent of respondents wanted Canada to reduce trade with China, compared to 45 per cent in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
The poll found that 61 per cent of respondents wanted Canada to reduce trade with China, compared to 45 per cent in December 2020. Photo: Reuters
Most Canadians support pivot away from China trade, poll shows

  • The shift in public opinion has been shaped by China’s willingness to drop an ‘anvil’ on Canadian trade whenever it wants to make a point, expert said
  • Just 5 per cent of respondents said they want to see trade increase. Canada recently labelled China an ‘increasingly disruptive global power’

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:06am, 7 Dec, 2022

