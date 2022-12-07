Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images for SXSW/TNS
Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh named ‘Icon of the Year 2022’ by Time magazine
- ‘Give it to me’ Yeoh told Time when asked about the possibility of becoming the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best lead actress
- The ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star began her 40-year acting career in popular Hong Kong action films before making the switch to Hollywood
