Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images for SXSW/TNS
Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images for SXSW/TNS
Hollywood
Asia /  East Asia

Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh named ‘Icon of the Year 2022’ by Time magazine

  • ‘Give it to me’ Yeoh told Time when asked about the possibility of becoming the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best lead actress
  • The ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star began her 40-year acting career in popular Hong Kong action films before making the switch to Hollywood

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:15pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images for SXSW/TNS
Michelle Yeoh attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images for SXSW/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE