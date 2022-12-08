Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site for the company’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany in August 2021. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk briefly loses title as world’s richest person on Forbes list
- A steep drop in the value of his Tesla stake and a US$44 billion Twitter buy saw the billionaire dip below LVMH’s Bernard Arnault before regaining the top spot
- Musk’s electric car maker has lost nearly half its market value since he made his bid to take over the social media platform in April
