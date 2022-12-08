Samuel Bateman faces state child abuse charges and federal charges of tampering with evidence. Photo: Coconino County Sheriff’s Department via AP
Arrested US ‘prophet’ Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, many of them minors, FBI says
- The leader of a polygamous group was detained after police found him driving three young girls in an enclosed trailer
- Bateman is said to have punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, and was accused of trying to marry his own daughter
