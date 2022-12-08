Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 during at event at Mar-a-Lago in November. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 during at event at Mar-a-Lago in November. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s lawyers find more classified documents in Florida, report says

  • At least 2 such items were handed to the FBI after being discovered in a storage unit in West Palm Beach
  • The search was conducted by an outside team brought in by the ex-president’s representatives to check his properties, including his golf club and Trump Tower

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:46am, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 during at event at Mar-a-Lago in November. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 during at event at Mar-a-Lago in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE