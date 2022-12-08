The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has accused TikTok of violating the state’s consumer protection laws. Photo illustration: Reuters
US state of Indiana sues TikTok, alleging Chinese access to user data
- In what may be the first such lawsuit by a US state, the popular video-sharing app is also accused of exposing children to mature content
- TikTok has been the target of recent bans in Maryland and South Dakota; FBI chief Chris Wray has raised national security concerns over the app’s US operations
