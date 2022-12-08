US President Joe Biden speaks at the 10th annual national vigil for all victims of gun violence at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden pushes for ban on assault weapons at vigil for US mass shooting victims
- Biden is hoping to exert greater pressure on lawmakers to pass legislation before his party loses control of Congress next month
- The vigil memorialised the 10th anniversary of the December 14 Sandy Hook junior school shooting that killed 26 people
