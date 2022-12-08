Kenyan children run past a zebra that locals say died due to drought. Photo: AP
COP15 (UN Biodiversity Conference)
As COP15 talks biodiversity, Kenya drought kills wildlife, including elephants, zebras, wildebeests

  • A drought made worse by climate change has led to the death of hundreds of animals, while survivors are increasingly seen in villages looking for food
  • Many die then become food themselves for herders; nations currently meeting in Montreal hope to find better ways to protect nature in the coming years

Associated Press
Updated: 9:15pm, 8 Dec, 2022

