US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in Moscow in February, has been freed from prison. File photo: AP
US basketball star Brittney Griner on her way home from Russia after prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
- The gold medallist has been freed in a high-level exchange involving prolific Russian arms dealer Bout, ‘the Merchant of Death’
- While Griner – openly gay black woman locked up where authorities are hostile to LBGTQ community – has been released, another American, Paul Whelan, has not
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in Moscow in February, has been freed from prison. File photo: AP