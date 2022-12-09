A guild member holds a placard supporting a union walk out, outside the New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
New York Times journalists go on strike – the first of its kind in 40 years

  • Hundreds of reporters and other newsroom staff have stopped work as bargaining drags on over wages, remote work policies and other issues
  • The company says has plans to continue producing content, including relying on international reporters and journalists who are not union members

Associated Press
Updated: 1:03am, 9 Dec, 2022

