A guild member holds a placard supporting a union walk out, outside the New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
New York Times journalists go on strike – the first of its kind in 40 years
- Hundreds of reporters and other newsroom staff have stopped work as bargaining drags on over wages, remote work policies and other issues
- The company says has plans to continue producing content, including relying on international reporters and journalists who are not union members
