Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her “Courage” world tour at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City in September 2019. Photo: AFP/TNS
Celine Dion reveals she has ‘rare neurological disorder’, cancels shows
- The Canadian diva says she was diagnosed with ‘stiff-person syndrome’, a condition that is causing spasms that make it difficult for her to walk and sing
- Dion’s spring dates in Europe have been postponed to 2024, while 8 of her summer shows have been cancelled entirely
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her “Courage” world tour at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City in September 2019. Photo: AFP/TNS