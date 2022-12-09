The half-million dollar Royal Canadian Mounted Police contract for a radio frequency filtering system to prevent eavesdropping had gone to Canada’s Sinclair Technologies, which is controlled by China’s Hytera Communications. Photo: Reuters
Canada police suspend controversial contract with China-linked firm

  • The deal with Canada’s Sinclair Technologies, which is controlled by Shenzhen-based Hytera, raised concerns over potential Chinese access to RCMP communications
  • One opposition politician described the arrangement as something out of a book, except ‘characters in spy novels would never be that incompetent’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:04am, 9 Dec, 2022

The half-million dollar Royal Canadian Mounted Police contract for a radio frequency filtering system to prevent eavesdropping had gone to Canada’s Sinclair Technologies, which is controlled by China’s Hytera Communications. Photo: Reuters
