A makeshift memorial for Athena Strand is held in Paradise, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP
US FedEx driver says he strangled girl after he hit her with van and panicked, arrest warrant shows
- Suspect Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators Athena Strand, 7, was not seriously hurt in the accident, but he panicked and put her in his vehicle
- The driver was arrested and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping
A makeshift memorial for Athena Strand is held in Paradise, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP