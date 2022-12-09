A makeshift memorial for Athena Strand is held in Paradise, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP
US FedEx driver says he strangled girl after he hit her with van and panicked, arrest warrant shows

  • Suspect Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators Athena Strand, 7, was not seriously hurt in the accident, but he panicked and put her in his vehicle
  • The driver was arrested and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping

Associated Press

Updated: 8:06am, 9 Dec, 2022

