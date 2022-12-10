US lawmaker Kyrsten Sinema speaks at a news conference outside the Capitol in May 2014. Photo: AFP
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democrats to go independent in surprise move
- Her decision comes right after Joe Biden’s party secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate with Raphael Warnock’s win in Georgia
- Democrats will retain control of the chamber, but Sinema’s move may increase her influence and that of fellow centrist lawmaker Joe Manchin
