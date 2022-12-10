The Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement that the United States would not “stand idly by” while Chinese overcapacity posed a threat to its steel and aluminium sectors and its national security. Photo: Shutterstock
WTO rules against Donald Trump’s metal tariffs in challenge brought by China and other countries
- The international body says the duties on steel and aluminium imports breach global trading rules
- China says it hopes the US will respect the panel ruling and ‘correct its wrongful conducts as soon as possible’
